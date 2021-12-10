Economic Development hosts year-end event

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

Thanks to AppleJack, Arbor Day, and past school trips to Arbor Lodge and other points of interest, Nebraska City has a strong brand across the state.

‘We have such a brand,” said Dan Mauk, executive director of the Nebraska City Area Economic Development Corp. “and it’s on us to convert that into more success for the town.”

The NCAEDC hosted a year-end board meeting at The Keeping Room on Dec. 7 to thank the community for its support in 2021 and encourage more efforts toward success in the year ahead.

Featured speaker for the event was Todd Johnson, senior vice president for economic development with the Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership (OCEDP).

Johnson said that the partnership tried to secure the headquarters for the U.S. Space Force Command, but that political considerations at the end of the Trump administration took the command away from Offutt Air Force Base.

He noted that the partnership between Omaha and other economic development agencies in the area is “the most cherished part” of the expanded partnership and that the different entities involved in a particular project work together “to do what’s right for the client.”

He said the newest member of the partnership, Mills County, was to officially join the group on Dec. 9, and that move brings land and mega-sites to the partnership.

According to Johnson, the partnership will focus on the following areas in 2022:

Entrepreneurship: The OCEDP is focusing on making introductions between its entrepreneurs and its anchor members, as well as identifying entrepreneurs and work on keeping them in Nebraska.

Johnson said current plans call for the possible use of up to $30 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create an infrastructure for the internship program.

Workforce development: Johnson called this area “the biggest topic out there” and he said the partnership will be arranging internships across the board within its membership because the partnership views internships as “hooks” to keep young workers in Nebraska.

Bringing talent back home: Another area of particular interest to the partnership, said Johnson, is bringing talented employees back to Nebraska.

He said one way this will be done will by utilizing a campaign called “The Good Life Is Calling.” This will focus on looking for Nebraska ties that can be used to bring people back home to Nebraska.

Mauk said that the NCAEDC has had more than 20 requests for proposals from companies interested in possibly relocating to Nebraska City.

He said that the corporation has been able to add 101 new housing units to the selection in Nebraska City, but that is not enough to meet the current demand for housing in the city.

Upcoming focus areas for the NCAEDC will include working on the organization’s financial stability, expanding housing availability in the community, and supporting funding solutions for Nebraska City Public Schools.

“We’ve got to fix the schools problem,” he said. “It’s part of economic development.”