County Extension brings Leadership Summit to Nebraska City

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City sixth graders in Ms. Dunn’s enrichment class recently attended Leadership Summit: Hike Your Leadership Trail. The Leadership Summit is a new 4-H school enrichment program offered by Nebraska Extension in Otoe County.

“We are excited to be able to offer this new program in Otoe County,” said Erin Steinhoff, Otoe County 4-H Extension Assistant.

This program was developed to provide middle school students with a foundational knowledge of strengths-based leadership and leave them feeling empowered to share those strengths with others.

After participation in this program, students will realize they can use their strengths and the knowledge they have gained to be a good leader and make a difference today!

The middle school years are a critical time in the development of youth. Help prepare students to take the right trail in life and be tomorrow’s leaders and role models through utilizing this one-of-a-kind leadership program.

Leadership Summit: Hike Your Leadership Trail was designed to help middle school youth develop and advance their leadership skills.

The nationally awarded Leadership Summit program, taught and developed by Nebraska

4-H, led the Nebraska City students on a hiking-themed journey to leadership success.

The week long experience began with youth personality assessments and group work to process that information.

Once the youth understood a little more about their strengths, they participated in a Leadership Discovery lesson to determine the skills, qualities, values and beliefs of effective leaders.

Day four recommenced with quick, hands-on team building stations. These teamwork activities and corresponding debriefing sessions reinforce the strengths discovered earlier in the week. Finally, the group celebrated the end of the hike on day five as they reached the summit!

“It was exciting to see their level of engagement increase as the week went on. I could also see the growth in each students,” said Steinhoff.

This curriculum has the ability to be taught in several formats. The day’s activities can be taught as a full day experience, or broken into five, 45-minute lessons to instruct during out-of-school time or for school enrichment programs.

This 4-H School Enrichment project is a program of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in Otoe County.

For more information on 4-H in Otoe County, contact the Extension Office at 402-269-2301 or via email at otoe-county@unl.edu.

Erin Steinhoff is the Nebraska 4-H Extension Assistant for Otoe County. She can be reached at 402-269-2301 or via email at erin.steinhoff@unl.edu.