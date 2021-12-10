County Board approves grant request for D.A.R.E.

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

The Nebraska City Police Department’s D.A.R.E. program will resume in January, with a little help from the Otoe County KENO grant program.

NCPD Officer Casey Fertig, who will be the department’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education Officer, gave a presentation to the Otoe County Commissioners during the county board’s Dec. 7 meeting to request $2,000 in funding assistance.

Fertig said the program has moved away from its original “Just say no to drugs” approach to make the right choices for healthier living.

She said she will be giving presentations to fifth grade classes at Lourdes Central Catholic and Hayward Elementary beginning in 2022, and she added that the two previous classes of fifth graders will be caught up with their D.A.R.E. education in 2022 and 2023, which is when those classes will be in eighth grade.

In other matters, the commissioners also

Discussed the salaries of elected officials for the years 2023 to 2026 ahead of the final decision on those salaries at the next board meeting; and

Approved submitting the fiscal year 2023 Community Based Juvenile Services Aid Grant application.

The next regularly scheduled Otoe County Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Otoe County Courthouse.