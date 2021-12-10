4-H Amphibians School Enrichment Offered

Press Release

Students in first grade at Lourdes Central Catholic have been learning about frogs through the 4-H school enrichment program “Amphibians,” said Erin Steinhoff, Otoe County 4-H Extension Assistant.

The students learned about the life cycle of a frog, body parts of a frog, types of amphibians found in Nebraska, and adaptations of amphibians. Youth also learned about the challenges that impact amphibians due to pollution.

Students read stories about amphibians and learned lots of facts about amphibians and frog body parts.

“Their favorite part was definitely dancing and singing along to the fun amphibian brain break songs each visit,” said Steinhoff.

This 4-H School Enrichment project is a program of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in Otoe County. For more information on 4-H in Otoe County, contact the Extension Office at 402-269-2301 or via email at otoe-county@unl.edu.

Erin Steinhoff is the Nebraska 4-H Extension Assistant for Otoe County. She can be reached at 402-269-2301 or via email at erin.steinhoff@unl.edu.