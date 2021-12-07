Wide variety of educational and entertainment options to occupy students on Winter Break

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

With Winter Break just around the corner, you may be looking for something to help your kids pass the time before school restarts in January.

After the presents are opened and the family visits and holiday feasts are done, your kids may find themselves, well, bored. Here are a few online boredom beaters we can offer to help ensure your Winter Break remains peaceful and bright!

Parents looking for ways to keep their children and teens occupied during Winter Break need look no farther than https://4-h.org/about/4-h-at-home/

Parents can download more than 100 activities to help children continue doing and learning all year long. There’s even a special #StartASpark for the Holidays section with activities from students from preschool through high school.

The Morton-James Public Library (www.morton-jamespubliclibrary.com) has a “Wizard of Oz” read-along opportunity, as well as beginning American Sign Language lessons, as part of its online offerings.

National Geographic (https://kids.nationalgeographic.com) offers games, videos, and other entertaining and informative material for children home on break.

The Public Broadcasting System (https://pbskids.org) offers videos, activities and games to help kids entertained and learning during their time away from school.

Many PBS Kids shows are featured, including “Sesame Street,” “Arthur,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” and “Curious George.”

Our final suggestion for family-friendly educational online content comes from Scholastic Books. The company offers Scholastic Home Base (https://kids.scholastic.com/kid/homebase), which is described as a “safe, free, 3D interactive world that celebrates favorite stories through book-based games, live author events, and a large community of readers.”