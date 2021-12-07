NC Council approves Lifetime Vision Center construction project

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

The Nebraska City City Council approved additional development on South 11th Street during its Dec. 6 meeting.

Council members approved an amendment to the city’s redevelopment plan that would use tax increment financing to help fund the construction of a new 5,000-square-foot clinic on the southeast corner of 11th Street and 11th Corso.

The $1.9 million project, which is set to start early next year, would add another doctor and about 8 clinic staff to the practice, which is currently located at 121 N. 8th St.

Dr. Russell Crotty, co-owner of the practice, said he and the other doctors in the practice see a tremendous opportunity for growth in Nebraska City.

“We are really excited to start this business,” Crotty told the council.

Lifetime Vision Center’s Auburn location is a technologically advanced clinic, said Crotty, who added that he and his partners want to create a “state-of-the-art facility” in Nebraska City that would bring patients in from outside the area for examination and treatment.

During the Dec. 6 meeting, council members also approved a $229,000 task order from JEO Consulting Group for planning and design work for the South 11th corridor between 1st and 7th corsos.

Nebraska City Construction Facilities Manager Marty Stovall said that the money to pay for the design work came from the Street Department reserve fund.

Plans call for the project, estimated at $1.75 million, to be incorporated into the next city budget, he said.

The project would feature underground utilities, a new 3-lane concrete roadbed, and new street lights, said Stovall.

The council also discussed the current vacancies for city attorney and for Commissioner of Public Works.

Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone said he has placed advertisements for the city attorney position with an application deadline of Dec. 29 so the council can review applications at the first meeting of 2022.

Mayor Bryan Bequette told the council he had asked two individuals to serve as the city’s Commissioner of Public Works, and both declined. He instructed Leone to begin collecting names of interested and qualified individuals.

The next regular Nebraska City City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the Gary White Memorial Room/Council Chambers of the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave.