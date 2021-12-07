NC  Advent Recital 40-year tradition resumes in person at St. Mary's Catholic Church

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

After a year off for COVID-19, the annual Nebraska City Advent Recital brought together local choirs and an audience eager to hear live holiday music. The event combined choral music, community carol singing, and scriptural messages, followed by refreshments.

The performance, at St. Mary Catholic Church on Sunday, Dec. 5, began with a welcome from Fr. Thomas Schultes.

The St. Mary’s and St. Benedict’s Catholic Church Adult Choirs led off the performance with “We Are Called” and “Come to Us.” Dan DeFreece directed the group and Angie Madison was the accompanist.

Next up was the Nebraska City Apple Corps under the direction of Dean Thomson. They sang “Coventry Carol” and “Mary Had a Baby.”

The St. Mary’s Catholic Church Youth, led by Dan DeFreece and accompanied by Kay DeFreece, were up next with their selections “The Whole World Is Waiting for Love” and “Stay Awake and Be Ready.”

The Bethel Church Choir, directed by Jennifer Hamilton, were up next. Their songs were “One King” and “Emmanuel.”

The Pink Ladies performed “Heaven Everywhere” and “My Jesus.” Sarah Roberts directed the group, and Edie Madsen was the accompanist.

The Belles-A-Peelin’, under the direction of Dean Thomson, sang “Do You Hear What I Hear?” and “Carol of the Bells.”

The First United Methodist Church Choir, directed by Emily Roth, performed “Come See the Baby” and “Christmas Joy.” Tammy Partsch accompanied the choir.

The event concluded with the combined choirs singing “Silent Night.”

Carol selections for the audience sing-along were “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” “Away in a Manger,” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.” Scripture readings were Luke 2:1-7 and 8-14 and Matthew 2:1-2, and 8-12.

A freewill offering of $340 was collected for the Nebraska City Food Pantry.