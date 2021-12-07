Davis’ Dispatches

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

Home safety for seniors

The new Senior Topics: Know It Before You Need It series at the Morton-James Public Library closed out 2021 with a program on in-home safety and how it relates to seniors.

Physical therapist Susan Benton of Nebraska City Physical Therapy led a room-by-room discussion of household hazards and things people can do to make their homes safer and make it possible for them to live at home longer.

Since I now happily claim my senior discounts at Orscheln’s and SunMart, I have become my own audience for this story.

Let me just take a moment to process that idea because, in my mind’s eye, I am still the new reporter taking advice from the newsroom veterans instead of where reality presently has me, offering the advice now......ok, let’s go on, shall we?

First, remove things can cause trips and falls, including throw rugs, power cords, and clutter. Don’t pile things on the bottom step of your stairs with the intention of “taking them up later” because that pile can also be a tripping hazard.

And while we’re on the stairs (at least figuratively), consider color-coding the edges of the steps so you can see them better, an idea I found brilliant, to say the least.

Look at the doorknobs in your home, and consider replacing them with lever-style hardware if you find knobs difficult to grip or grasp.

Assess the lighting in your home. Can you see where you’re going, or do you need additional lighting in certain parts of your home?

Are any bulbs burned out? Replace them, and ask for help if the bulbs are in locations that are difficult for you to reach.

Check the temperature of your water heater, and set it at 120 degrees to prevent accidental scalds or burns. Put nonslip mats or strips in your tub or shower, and install grab bars in your bathroom if you need them.

Benton also reviewed some common-sense advice that extends outside the home as some scammers seek seniors as easy targets. Consider a peephole or a doorbell camera that allows you to see who’s at your door before you answer it, and don’t give away passwords or financial information over the phone.

Senior Topics, sponsored by Morton Place Senior Living, will resume after the holidays. It takes place on the first Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Morton-James Public Library, 923 1st Corso.