Rotary Club hears COVID-19 update

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

COVID-19 continues to be a significant illness in Nebraska City and Otoe County, but some new drugs are in development that could mean fewer people need to be hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

CHI Health St. Mary’s President Dr. Dan DeFreece brought pharmacist Molly Albus, Nebraska City Medical Clinic provider Dr. Cole Marolf, and University of Nebraska Medical Center pharmacy student Casey Schendt to update the club on what new medications are under development and what the clinic and hospital staff can do to treat patients now.

DeFreece said the clinic staff is “making efficient use of the staff” and using the experience Marolf gained during his residency in Grand Island as that community’s meat-packing plants became a hot spot for COVID-19 during 2020.

Albus said that the clinic staff have provided about 6,800 vaccinations so far, but that turnout has been lower than expected for 5- to 11-year-old patients.

The nursing staff has provided about 250 infusion treatments for patients receiving monoclonal antibodies, she said. This two-hour procedure gives higher-risk patients who test positive for COVID-19 an outpatient treatment that is designed to help them fight the virus without needing hospitalization.

Schendt talked about two new oral medications that are also being evaluated for outpatient use: Molnupiravir and Paxlovid.

Clinical trials on Molnupiravir indicate that it may provide a 50-percent reduction in hospitalizations or death in patients with known risk factors who take it within five days of being diagnosed with COVID-19. This medication has been approved for use in the United Kingdom, she said.

Paxlovid clinical trials on standard- and high-risk patients indicate that it may provide an 89-percent reduction in hospitalizations or death, said Schendt.

Both medications are also being evaluated as treatments to be given to people exposed to the virus who have not yet tested positive, she said.

Marolf said that in the first three or four months of the pandemic, doctors in Grand Island and elsewhere were learning what might or might not work to help patients get better. He said the learning continued through the vaccine trials and the second wave of the pandemic, and that it still continues. Now, however, physicians have a bit of comfort because some of the trial-and-error work of finding effective treatments has been done.

He added that he believes the new oral medications “are really exciting” and that both vaccinations and masks help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Nebraska City Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesday at Valentino’s, 1710 S. 11th. Guests pay $9 for lunch.

Cole Sharp is the club president. Call (402) 873-0530 for more information.