Public Records

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

Building permits

On Sept. 22, Richard Koch at 512 Terra Oaks Dr., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new garage.

On Sept. 23, Newcastle Construction Inc. at 21507 Deer Haven Trail, Eagle, received a building permit for a new residence.

On Sept. 24, Katie and Will Heng at 1240 N. 15th St., Nebraska City, received a building permit to alter a residence.

On Sept. 28, Joshua Tausz at 1504 5th Corso, Nebraska City, received a building permit for a storage shed.

On Sept. 28, Thomas Riehle at 6283 N Rd., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new garage.

On Sept. 29, Thomas Volkmer at 2610 Q Rd., Syracuse, received a building permit for a new residence.

On Oct. 1, Randy and JoAnn Martens at 145 S. 56th Rd., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new pole building.

On Oct. 4, David Wyatt at 1306 N. 18th Rd., Unadilla, received a building permit for a new pole building.

On Oct. 4, David Wyatt at 1306 N. 18th Rd., Unadilla, received a building permit for a new residence.

On Oct. 4, Trent and Molly Flodman at 5101 Deer Haven Ct., Eagle, received a building permit for a new residence.

On Oct. 5, Brian T. Leavans at 23 Elsey Ln., Bennet, received a building permit for a new garage.

On Oct. 5, Doug Glaser at 1250 King Rd., Unadilla, received building permits for commercial and residential construction.

On Oct. 6, Christi A. Paulson at 528 S. 10th Rd., Palmyra, received a building permit for a new residence.

On Oct. 8, Craig Stevenson at 295 S. 38th Rd., Syracuse, received a building permit for a new pool/shed.

On Oct. 8, Britt Moser at 665 L Rd., Palmyra, received a building permit for a new residence.

On Oct. 13, Richard A. Buetzer at 624 13th Ave., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new storage shed.

On Oct. 14, James Bassett at 1890 F Rd., Unadilla, received a building permit for a new garage.

On Oct. 14, Brian T. Leavans received a building permit for a new garage iat a to-be-determined location.

On Oct. 14, Jeremy Wilhelm at 1206 N. 30th Rd., Syracuse, received a building permit for a new residence.

On Oct. 15, the Village of Dunbar at 105 Nebraska St., Dunbar, received a building permit to alter a commercial building.

On Oct. 20, Bryan Bequette at 118 Whispering Pines Dr., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new pool.

On Oct. 20, Reese Properties LLC at 5317 I Rd., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new residence/pole barn.

On Oct. 21, Kyle and Jill Owen at 1719 6th Ave., Nebraska City, received a building permit to alter a residence.

On Oct. 21, Craig and Peggy Boldt at 867 N. 34th Rd., Otoe, received a building permit for a new pole garage.

On Oct. 26, Colton Roberts at 402 S. 16th St., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new fence.

On Oct. 27, John S. Olson at 1124 E Rd., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new garage.

On Nov. 2, Berenice Bravo at 401 S. 5th St., Nebraska City, received a building permit to alter a structure.

On Nov. 5, Julie Smith at 618 9th Ave., Nebraska City, received a building permit to alter a structure.

On Nov. 5, Jim and Carol Elworth at 219 N. 5th St., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new deck.

On Nov. 5, Travis Stracke at 1312 10th Ave., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new shed/fence.

On Nov. 8, Scott and Opal Madsen at 5593 H Rd., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new residence.

On Nov. 9, Robert Aernie at 1889 F Rd., Unadilla, received a building permit for a pre-built shed.

On Nov. 10, Schneider Electric at 403 2nd Corso, Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new garage.

On Nov. 10, Southeast Plumbing at 620 Central Ave., Nebraska City, received a building permit to alter a commercial building.

On Nov. 12, Michael Hoffman at 321 Jannie Dr., Palmyra, received a building permit for a new residence.

On Nov. 12, Bill and Heather Othmer at 1649 E Rd., Unadilla, received a building permit for a new residence.

On Nov. 12, Katherine Curtis at 818 N. 18th St., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new fence.

On Nov. 15, Eduardo Reyes at 909 6th Corso, Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new fence.

On Nov. 16, Justin Misko at 556 S. 10th Rd., Palmyra, received a building permit for a new garage/pool house.

On Nov. 17, the First Presbyterian Church at 1005 1st Corso, Nebraska City, received a building permit to alter a commercial building.

On Nov. 23, Tyler Martin at 1250 N. 15th St., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new fence.

Marriage Licenses

The Otoe County Clerk’s Office has issued marriage licenses to the following couples:

Alex Reed Witthan and Katelyn Ann White, both of Eagle, Sept. 29.

BenTaver Currin and Taylor Marie Irene Martindell, both of Engelwood, Colo., Oct. 4.

Maria Dolores Hinojosa Acosta and Tamra Tess Bassinger, both of Nebraska City, Oct. 12.

Mason Richard Ryther and Lavona Mae Lawton, both of Independence, Mo., Oct. 13.

Keyes Alajandro Nelson and Stevie Ann Pierce, both of Nebraska City, Oct. 19.

Tyler Michael Brandt and Aimee Nicole King, both of Nebraska City, Oct. 21.

Richard Dean Robinson and Elizabeth Marie Rhoades, both of Nebraska City, Oct. 25.

Sheldon Galahad Shires of Peru and Elizabeth Jo Goodsell of Omaha, Oct. 28.

Tonya Rachel Roach and Kara Leigh Zuelow, both of Unadilla, Nov. 1.

Erik Daryl Weakland and Mariah Ruth Husen, both of Nebraska City, Nov. 15.

Dylan Steven Volkmer and Kaila Marie Verbeck, both of Syracuse, Nov. 19.

Randy Emmet Vanderpool and Hope Nicole Misner, both of Nebraska City, Nov. 19.

Ethan David Nutter of Nebraska City and Madelynn Belle Knudtson of Blair, Nov. 19.

John Ross Wurtele of Nebraska City and Mary Elizabeth Litt of Lincoln, Nov. 24.

Nathan Edward Allman and Amber Maria Bottorff, both of Nebraska City, Nov. 24.

District Court

Nov. 1

Dwayne Johnson appeared for sentencing on his Class IIIA felony charge of attempting a Class IIA felony. He was sentenced to 180 days in the Otoe County Detention Center, with credit given for 6 days served. He was also sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to pay a probation registration fee, monthly probation fees, and court costs.

Preston C. Lawrence-Hutchison appeared for sentencing on his Class IIIA felony charge of attempting a Class IIA felony. He was sentenced to 200 days in the Otoe County Detention Center, with credit given for 111 days served. He was also sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to pay a probation registration fee, monthly probation fees, and court costs.

Nov. 8

Kaleb Corby appeared for sentencing on his Class I misdemeanor charge of motor vehicle homicide. He was sentenced to 90 days in the Otoe County Detention Center, with credit given for 3 days served. He was also sentenced to 22 months probation and ordered to pay a probation registration fee, monthly probation fees, and court costs.

Melissa S. Samuelson appeared for sentencing on her Class I misdemeanor charge of attempting a Class IV felony. She was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to pay a probation registration fee, monthly probation fees, and court costs.

Nov. 15

Logan R. Dorsey appeared for sentencing on his Class IV felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to pay a probation registration fee, monthly probation fees, and court costs. He was also ordered to pay a $100 fine on his infraction charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 22

Guy N. Rogers appeared for sentencing on his Class IIIA felony charge of attempting a Class IIA felony. He was sentenced to 90 days in the Otoe County Detention Center, with credit given for 25 days served. He was also sentenced to 36 months probation and ordered to pay a probation registration fee, monthly probation fees, and court costs.

Nov. 29

Capp L. Lassen appeared for sentencing on his Class I misdemeanor charge of attempting a Class IV felony. He was sentenced to 120 days in the Otoe County Detention Center, with credit given for 1 day served. He was also ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs on his Class III misdemeanor charge of driving under suspension.

Sean M. Divers appeared for sentencing on his Class I misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence (1 prior conviction). He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and was sentenced to 30 days in the Otoe County Detention Center, with credit given for 48 days served. His driver’s license was revoked for 36 months, and he was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to pay a probation registration fee, monthly probation fees, and court costs. He was also sentenced to an additional 18 months of probation for his Class I misdemeanor charge of driving without an ignition interlock.

Arrests

Nov. 4

Zachary A. Albrecht, Nebraska City, suspicion of possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence (first offense).

Nov. 6

Robert Rhoads, no address given, suspicion of theft by unlawful taking (value of $0 to $500).

Scott Weatherhogg, Douglas, suspicion of driving under the influence (second offense), refusal of chemical test, refusal of preliminary breath test.

Nov. 17

Angel Harris-Hunt, Pensacola, Fla., suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Tarrick Nassar, Pensacola, Fla., suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Nov. 27

Colton Pinney, Nebraska City, suspicion of third-degree assault.

Nov. 29

Sarah Lopez, Nebraska City, suspicion of assault on a police officer by bodily fluid, criminal impersonation.