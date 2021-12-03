One Act at Lourdes

Submitted News

Lourdes High School hosted District One Act on Tuesday, Nov. 30 beginning at 9 a.m. in the Wirth Theatre. Schoosl participating were Humboldt-Table Rock-Steiner, Lourdes Central Catholic, Johnson-Brock, Pawnee City, Southern, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water and Freeman.

LCC placed 4th in a tight race for the top spot. The top four teams were Elmwood-Murdock (state qualifier), Pawnee City, Johnson-Brock and LCC. Scoring was within 1 to 2 points of each other. The judges all mentioned that this corner of the state has so much talent that any of the top four teams could have been a state-qualifier.