One Act at Lourdes

Submitted News

Lourdes High School hosted District One Act  on Tuesday, Nov. 30 beginning at 9 a.m. in the Wirth Theatre.  Schoosl participating were Humboldt-Table Rock-Steiner, Lourdes Central Catholic, Johnson-Brock, Pawnee City, Southern, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water and Freeman.

LCC placed 4th in a  tight race for the top spot.  The top four teams were Elmwood-Murdock (state qualifier), Pawnee City, Johnson-Brock and LCC.  Scoring was within 1 to 2 points of each other.  The judges all mentioned that this corner of the state has so much talent that any of the top four teams could have been a state-qualifier.

Pictured, not in order, are the District Outstanding Actors from LCC: Theresa Gygi, Hayden Beccard, Rylan Esser, Mackenzie Ludwig, Reed Greger and Sofia Barrientos.
Pictured are the Lourdes One Act cast and crew.