Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo set Dec. 16

Gary Lesoing, Extension Educator

The 2021 Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 16 in Wahoo in the pavilion at the Saunders County Fairgrounds. This program will assist soybean producers in planning for next year's growing season. The expo begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 2:15 p.m.

The event opens with coffee, doughnuts and the opportunity to view equipment and exhibitor booths. Speakers start at 9:10 a.m. Presenters include University researchers and specialists, Nebraska Soybean Checkoff representatives, soybean growers and private industry representatives. The expo will also include an update from the Nebraska Soybean Board and Nebraska Soybean Association.

Speakers for the program include Elaine Kub, Market Economist & Market Commentator, Author, “Mastering the Grain Markets” who will discuss Costs, Profits, and Pitfalls in the Volatile 2022 Market Environment, Justin McMechan, Assistant Professor, Crop Protection and Cropping Systems Specialist will address the Soybean Gall Midge: Understanding Risk and Management Options, Tamra Jackson-Ziems, Nebraska Extension Plant Pathologist will provide a Soybean Disease Update and Aaron Nygren, Nebraska Extension Educator will explain “What Can Extension Offer?”

Producers will be able to visit with representatives from seed, herbicide, fertilizer and equipment companies and view new farm equipment during a 30-minute break at 9:45 a.m.

The Saunders County Soybean Growers Organization requests that each participant bring one or more cans of nonperishable food that will be donated to the local food pantry.

Complimentary noon lunch will be served. Registration is available the day of the expo at the door.