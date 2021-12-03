Kuhn, Hoch to be honored for volunteer service

Press Release

Two Nebraska Citians are among the 11 state honorees for the 2021 ServeNebrasks’s Step Forward Awards.

The awards, which are selected by Gov. Pete Ricketts, honor outstanding commitment to volunteer service. They will be presented in a virtual event beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.

Jim Kuhn will receive the Veteran Volunteer Award. He is a U.S. Navy veteran who has led multiple projects to preserve historic buildings and revitalize community areas. He is the kind of volunteer who sees something his community needs and takes action to get it done.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honor bestowed upon a Nebraska citizen for their volunteer service. Nancy Hoch of Nebraska City is the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Awardee and is being honored posthumously for her dedication to her hometown of Nebraska City and the state at large.

Hoch dedicated an extensive portion of her free time to making Nebraska City and the state a wonderful place to visit and live. She served as a pioneer for Nebraska women in volunteerism by being one of the first women to serve as a regent for the University of Nebraska and the first woman to join a Rotary Club. Nancy passed away in early 2021, but her legacy of community service will endure in Nebraska forever.

Other award winners are Sandy Manfull of Grand Island, Adult Volunteer; Mahika Kanchanam of Omaha, Youth Volunteer Leadership; Larry Massie of Gering, Senior Volunteer; Nicole Metz-Andrews of Omaha, National Service; the Washington County Recycling Association of Blair, Volunteer Group; Dave’s Pharmacy of Hemingford, Small Business Community Volunteer; Home Instead: Champions of Aging of Omaha, Large Business Community Volunteer; Carissa Schank of Scottsbluff, Disaster Volunteer; and former Nebraska First Lady Sally Ganem, Jamesena Moore Making a Difference Service Award.

“Volunteers are part of what makes Nebraska such a great place to live,” said Cathleen Plager, executive director of ServeNebraska. “We’re proud to partner with the Governor’s office to celebrate them for all they do for our communities.”