Nebraska City High School FCCLA will be hosting their annual soup dinner during the boys' and girls' Pioneer basketball games against Arlington on Friday, Dec. 10. Games start at 4:30 p.m. This is a free will donation to enjoy a variety of soups and desserts. This year, half of the proceeds will go to the Otoe County Relay for Life, and half will go to the family of the late Hunter Baker.