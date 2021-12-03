December special events planned at Morton-James Public Library

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

The staff of the Morton-James Public Library have announced several special events that will be taking place during December at the library.

The first is the retirement celebration for Assistant Director Louan Beard, who will be retiring after 18 years with the library. She will be celebrated with a 5 p.m. reception in the Kimmel Gallery on Wednesday, Dec. 8, following the December meeting of the library board.

A Warm and Cozy Story Time is planned at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. This in-person event will feature holiday stories and an ornament craft.

Ms. Amanda and Mr. Nick will host Winterpalooza on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. OR 2 p.m. All ages are welcome at either event, and reservations are not required.

Winterpalooza will feature a photo opportunity with Santa Claus, an ornament craft, cookie decorating, and a gift for each attendee.

The library’s Book Club will not meet during December. The next meeting is set for Jan. 18, 2022. The book will be The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and Gladys Jones will lead the discussion.

The Morton-James Public Library will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31, for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

The library is located at 923 1st Corso. Call 402-873-5609 or visit mortonjamespubliclibrary.com for more information on library programs.