2021 Christmas Wishes Pay It Forward winners named

Press Release

The recipients of this year’s Christmas Wishes Pay It Forward project have been selected.

Margaret Spiers, organizer of the project and founder of the Children’s Watering Towar Garden, decided to brighten the holidays for current or former cancer patients this year.

She turned to social media, seeking nominations from family members and friends, and selected eight winners for 2021 from the 30 nominations she received.

Four winners will receive $30 gift cards, and four winners will receive $25 cards, she said, along with Christmas stockings.

Tiffany Hanika will receive a $30 card from CRUSH Boutique, Amy Churchill will receive a $30 card from The Keeping Room, Lawrence DuBois will receive a $30 card from Brown’s Shoe Fit, and Bret Samuelson will receive a $30 card from Cornhusker Beef.

Receiving a $25 gift card from the Fort will be Zophia. Bart Wieble will receive a $25 card from Cornhusker Beef, Lou Haumpton will receive a $25 card from Central Apple Market, and Sara Rodrigues will receive a $25 card from Brown’s Shoe Fit.

The prizes will be awarded in mid-December, said Spiers.

She began the Christmas Wishes Pay It Forward project after finding money in the street while on a walk. Rachael Ray sent money after hearing about the project, and others have contributed funds to the project locally.