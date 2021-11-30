Tabitha Health Tip

Press Release

How Can I Combat Dry Skin This Winter?

December is all about family, festivities, and the gift of… dry skin? As the winter months settle in, so does lower humidity both indoors and out. Leaving the skin’s epidermis to appear red and feel itchy. Thankfully, solutions for the ‘winter itch’ are inexpensive and plentiful. Even better, practicing these skincare tips yearlong will help keep your skin looking happy and healthy around the calendar.

· Break out the humidifier - in the simplest of terms dry skin comes from dry air. Appropriate humidity levels indoors can be restored by adding the presence of a humidifier into high traffic spaces. With restored moisture in the air, hydration is less likely to be pulled from your skin.

· Hydrate inside and out - it’s no secret that staying hydrated is a must for healthy living. However, when it comes to skin, drinking water helps restore/ keep elasticity. Better elasticity leads to less cracking associated with dry skin, leading to less itch (and wrinkles)!

· Bathe like a baby - temperature wise that is. I’m sure we are all guilty of running inside after an especially chilly day and enjoying a hot bath or shower. Hot water used for bathing irritates the skin’s epidermis, damaging cells on the outer layer. Instead of indulging in the heat, it is recommended bathing is kept luke-warm to lock in moisture.

· Moisturize after washing - hands, heads, knees, and toes all need some additional moisturizing after your bathing routine. When you wash up you're stripping your body of natural oils, and you guessed it, moisture. Moisturizing immediately after bathing further supports important hydration.

· Keep applying sunscreen - just because the sun and guns aren't out doesn’t mean it’s time to hang up the bottle. Sunscreen is an additional protectant against dry air that should also be carried into winter routines. A good sunscreen will continue to protect you from the winter sun while supplying supporting moisture.

· Cover up - it’s cold! The most frequent spot people notice dry skin is on their hands. One rule of thumb to follow when it comes to dry skin is to avoid contact with dry air. Wearing appropriate clothing to gear up against the winter is a must, especially gloves.

While all these tips will help you prevent dry skin it is important to recognize when it’s time to visit a doctor or dermatologist. If the symptoms of dry skin are not being alleviated by these home remedies or progress to be more severe, you should reach out to a health professional.

