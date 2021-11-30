Speaker of the Legislature visits NC Rotary

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

Thanks to a budget surplus, American Rescue Plan Act funds, and money from the recently passed federal infrastructure bill, the 107th Nebraska Legislative session has an incredible opportunity to do big things for the state and its residents.

State Senator Mike Hilgers, who was elected Speaker of the Legislature in January, visited the Nebraska City Rotary Club on Nov. 24 to discuss the funding surplus and other legislative matters.

Hilgers, who represents District 21, which represents Lincoln and northwestern Lancaster County, was first elected to the state legislature in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.

He said that the current legislature’s recent accomplishments include completing redistricting after the 2020 Census, investing $40 million in broadband, and completing the greatest tax-cutting year in the past quarter-century.

He said that Nebraska is set to have $1 billion in ARPA funds available by the middle of 2022. When the first $500 million came to the state this past June, legislative leaders decided to set it aside and wait to see where the money could be best used to benefit the most Nebraskans.

One area that Hilgers is considering is what he calls the STAR WARS Committee, or the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability Special Committee.

According to LB406, which created the committee, its purpose is “to conduct a comprehensive study of certain identified geographic areas around the state of Nebraska to identify potential projects and opportunities to enhance the value of those areas to the citizens of Nebraska including, but not limited to, opportunities for economic development, tourism and recreation, flood control, and water sustainability.”

Hilgers said one of the questions the committee is working on is how to protect the state’s water resources while still making them accessible for recreational use.

He said the committee is looking at Lake McConaughy, Lewis and Clark Lake, and the Lower Platte River near Ashland as possible sites for additional development of water-related recreational sites.

Hilgers said the legislature is currently reviewing the federal infrastructure bill to determine how much money Nebraska may receive, and whether or not that money is already earmarked for a particular project.

The second session of the 107th Legislature will convene Jan. 5, 2022. Nebraska City’s legislative representative is Sen. Julie Slama, who was also in attendance at the meeting.

The Nebraska City Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesday at Valentino’s, 1710 S. 11th. Guests pay $9 for lunch.

Cole Sharp is the club president. Call (402) 873-0530 for more information.