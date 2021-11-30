Morton James Library list

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

Morton-James Public Library new materials

Listed below are the November additions to the Morton-James Public Library’s collections.

The library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 923 1st Corso.

Call 402-873-5609 for additional information.

DVDs

Joe Bell

No Man of God

Warning

Stillwater

Don’t Breathe 2

On the Rocks

The Suicide Squad

Skull, The Mask

Deadsight

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Broken Diamonds

Percy vs. Goliath

Libros en español

Mujeres Maltratadas by Lucrecia Persico

Genealogy

Nebraska City Directory 2002

Magazines

Catster

Audiobooks

The Dressmakers of Auschwitz by Lucy Adlington

The Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

Taste by Stanley Tucci

Vanderbilt by Anderson Cooper

Game On (Stephanie Plum Series No. 28) by Janet Evanovich

CDA Christmas Courtship (Berlin Bookmobile Series No. 3) by Shelley Shepard Gray

The Judge’s List by John Grisham

Dear Santa by Debbie Macomber

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

An Unlikely Match (Amish Inn Series No. 2) by Beth Wiseman

Large print

Jewel of the Nile by Tessa Afshar

The Wish Book Christmas by Lynn Austin

Pup Fiction (Melanie Travis Series No. 27) by Laurien Berenson

Riccardino (Inspector Montalbano Mystery Series No. 28) by Andrea Camilleri

The Book of Magic (Practical Magic Series No. 4) by Alice Hoffman

Three Sisters by Heather Morris

Fury at Three Forks by D.B. Newton

Doom Trail (Walt Slade Series) by Bradford Scott

Lost Mountain Pass (Trusty Dawson, U.S. Deputy Marshal Series No. 1) by Larry D. Sweazy

The Sheriff (West of the Big River Series) by Chuck Tyrell

Paperback

Magnolia Bay Memories (Welcome to Magnolia Bay Series No. 2) by Babette De Jongh

Home for a Cowboy Christmas by Donna Grant

My Darling Duke (Sinful Wallflowers Series No. 1) by Stacy Reid

Fiction

The Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

Mercy (Atlee Pine Series No. 4) by David Baldacci

Chain of Command (Jack Ryan Series No. 21) by Marc Cameron

Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea (Dirk Pitt Series No. 26) by Clive Cussler

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich

Never by Ken Follett

Under the Whispering Door by T.J. Klune

The Joy and Light Bus Company (No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency Series No. 22) by Alexander McCall Smith

Dead Fall (Quantico Files Series No. 2) by Nancy Mehl

Three Sisters (Tattooist of Auschwitz Series No. 3) by Heather Morris

The Last Graduate (Scholomance Series No. 2) by Naomi Novik

The Man Who Died Twice (Thursday Murder Club Series No. 2) by Richard Osman

A Christmas Legacy (Christmas Novellas No. 19) by Anne Perrt

Bewilderment by Richard Powers

Termination Shock by Neal Stephenson

Non-fiction

Rationality by Steven Pinker

The Dying Citizen by Victor Davis Hanson

Uncontrolled Spread by Scott Gottleib

The Speckled Beauty by Rick Bragg

The Christmas Season by Katrine Martensen-Larsen

And the Stars Go with You by Robin Brown

Heart and Home by Victoria Duerstock

Hill House Living by Paula Sutton

Cabin Porn Inside by Freda Moon

It Is Better To Be Feared by Seth Wickersham

Where the Deer and the Antelope Play by Nick Offerman

Midnight in Washington by Adam B. Schiff

Ribbon of Destruction by Dennis Mihelich

Biography

Bourdian by Laurie Woolever

ER Nurses by James Patterson

To Rescue the Republic by Bret Baier

I’ll Take Your Question Now by Stephanie Grisham

The Storyteller by Dave Grohl

My Life in Full by Indra K. Nooyi

Taste by Stanley Tucci

Unrequited Infatuations by Stevie Van Zandt

Children’s fiction

picture book: A Simple Christmas on the Farm by Phyllis Alsdurf

graphic novel: Animorphs Graphix: The Visitor (Animorphs Graphix Series No. 2) by K.A. Applegate

Count Me In by Varsha Bajaj

picture book: Sheep Dog and Sheep Sheep by Eric Barclay

Lily to the Rescue: Foxes in a Fix (Lily to the Rescue Series No. 7) by W. Bruce Cameron

picture book: Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry

A Tale of Sorcery...(A Tale of Magic Series No. 3) by Chris Colfer

picture book: Will You Be the I in Kind? by Julia Cook

The Beatryce Prophecy by Kate DiCamillo

picture book: Misty the Cloud by Dylan Dreyer

picture book: Dandy by Ame Dyckman

Eva’s New Pet (Owl Diaries Series No. 15) by Rebecca Elliott

picture book: It Fell from the Sky by Fan Brothers

picture book: Carl and the Meaning of Life by Deborah Freedman

picture book: The Not-So-Friendly Friend by Christina Furnival

graphic novel: Max Meow: Pugs from Planet X (Max Meow Series No. 3) by John Gallagher

The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise by Dan Gemeinhart

graphic novel: InvestiGators: Ants in Our PANTS (InvestiGators Series No. 4) by John Patrick Green

Final Season by Tim Green

Wink by Rob Harrell

The Lion of Mars by Jennifer L. Holm

graphic novel: Sunny Makes a Splash (Sunny Series No. 4) by Jennifer L. Holm

graphic novel: When Stars Are Scattered by VIctoria Jamieson

picture book: The Christmas Owl by Ellen Kalish

Song for a Whale by Lynne Kelly

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series No. 16) by Jeff Kinney

picture book: Meet Miss Fancy by Irene Latham

Show Me a Sign by Ann Clare LeZotte

Strike Zone by Mike Lupica

graphic novel: Kristy and the Snobs (Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel Series No. 10) by Ann M. Martin

picture book: Grandude’s Green Submarine by Paul McCartney

picture book: The Proudest Blue by Ibtihaj Muhammad

picture book: D Is for Drool by Amanda Noll

picture book: Beautifully Me by Nabela Noor

graphic novel: Magic Tree House Graphic Novel: The Knight at Dawn (Magic Tree House Graphic Novel Series No. 2) by Mary Pope Osborne

picture book: Merry Witchmas by Petrell Marie Ozbay

Pony by R.J. Palacio

picture book: The Happy Crab by Layla Palmer

picture book: How To Catch a Clover Thief by Elise Parsley

How To Train Your Dad by Gary Paulsen

Black Brother, Black Brother by Jewell Parker Rhodes

The Christmas Pig by J.K. Rowling

Brave Like That by Lindsey Stoddard

picture book: My Shadow Is Pink by Scott Stuart

picture book: A Walk in the Woods by Hudson Talbott

The Bridge Home by Padma Venkatraman

picture book: The Goonies by Brooke Vitale

picture book: Between the Lines by Lindsay Ward

picture book: Inside Cat by Brendan Wenzel

picture book: Always Everly by Nate Wragg

Children’s non-fiction

picture book: Twenty-One Steps by Jeff Gottesfeld

picture book: The Unknown Soldier’s Journey Home by Nancy Rust

History Smashers: Plagues and Pandemics (History Smashers Series) by Kate Messner

American Girl Tea Parties

American Girl Character Encyclopedia

History Smashers: Pearl Harbor (History Smashers Series) by Kate Messner

All About China by Allison Branscombe

My First Book of Chinese Words by Faye-Lynn Wu

Major Events in American History by Megan DuVarney Forbes

History Smashers: The American Revolution (History Smashers Series) by Kate Messner

History Smashers: Women’s Right to Vote (History Smashers Series) by Kate Messner

Teen fiction

So, This Is Christmas by Tracy Andreen

The Hawthorne Legacy (Inheritance Games Series No. 2) by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Verify (Verify Series No. 1) by Joelle Charbonneau

Once Upon a Broken Heart (Once Upon a Broken Heart Series No. 1) by Stephanie Garber

Blame It on the Mistletoe by Beth Garrod

Beasts of Pret by Ayana Gray

Run, Hide, Fight Back by April Henry

Steelstriker (Skyhunter Series No. 2) by Marie Lu

Tristan Strong Keeps Punching (Tristan Strong Series No. 3) by Kwame Mbalia

graphic novel: Good Girls Don’t Make History by Elizabeth Kiehner

Dark Rise (Dark Rise Series No. 1) by C.S. Pacat

Vespertine (Vespertine Series No. 1) by Margaret Rogerson

Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World by Benjamin Alire Saenz

graphic novel: Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang

Iron Widow (Iron Widow Series No. 1) by Xiran Jay Zhao

Teen non-fiction

It Doesn’t Have To Be Awkward by Drew Pinsky