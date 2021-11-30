Morton James Library list
Morton-James Public Library new materials
Listed below are the November additions to the Morton-James Public Library’s collections.
The library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 923 1st Corso.
Call 402-873-5609 for additional information.
DVDs
Joe Bell
No Man of God
Warning
Stillwater
Don’t Breathe 2
On the Rocks
The Suicide Squad
Skull, The Mask
Deadsight
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Broken Diamonds
Percy vs. Goliath
Libros en español
Mujeres Maltratadas by Lucrecia Persico
Genealogy
Nebraska City Directory 2002
Magazines
Catster
Audiobooks
The Dressmakers of Auschwitz by Lucy Adlington
The Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom
Taste by Stanley Tucci
Vanderbilt by Anderson Cooper
Game On (Stephanie Plum Series No. 28) by Janet Evanovich
CDA Christmas Courtship (Berlin Bookmobile Series No. 3) by Shelley Shepard Gray
The Judge’s List by John Grisham
Dear Santa by Debbie Macomber
The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
An Unlikely Match (Amish Inn Series No. 2) by Beth Wiseman
Large print
Jewel of the Nile by Tessa Afshar
The Wish Book Christmas by Lynn Austin
Pup Fiction (Melanie Travis Series No. 27) by Laurien Berenson
Riccardino (Inspector Montalbano Mystery Series No. 28) by Andrea Camilleri
The Book of Magic (Practical Magic Series No. 4) by Alice Hoffman
Three Sisters by Heather Morris
Fury at Three Forks by D.B. Newton
Doom Trail (Walt Slade Series) by Bradford Scott
Lost Mountain Pass (Trusty Dawson, U.S. Deputy Marshal Series No. 1) by Larry D. Sweazy
The Sheriff (West of the Big River Series) by Chuck Tyrell
Paperback
Magnolia Bay Memories (Welcome to Magnolia Bay Series No. 2) by Babette De Jongh
Home for a Cowboy Christmas by Donna Grant
My Darling Duke (Sinful Wallflowers Series No. 1) by Stacy Reid
Fiction
The Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom
Mercy (Atlee Pine Series No. 4) by David Baldacci
Chain of Command (Jack Ryan Series No. 21) by Marc Cameron
Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea (Dirk Pitt Series No. 26) by Clive Cussler
Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
Never by Ken Follett
Under the Whispering Door by T.J. Klune
The Joy and Light Bus Company (No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency Series No. 22) by Alexander McCall Smith
Dead Fall (Quantico Files Series No. 2) by Nancy Mehl
Three Sisters (Tattooist of Auschwitz Series No. 3) by Heather Morris
The Last Graduate (Scholomance Series No. 2) by Naomi Novik
The Man Who Died Twice (Thursday Murder Club Series No. 2) by Richard Osman
A Christmas Legacy (Christmas Novellas No. 19) by Anne Perrt
Bewilderment by Richard Powers
Termination Shock by Neal Stephenson
Non-fiction
Rationality by Steven Pinker
The Dying Citizen by Victor Davis Hanson
Uncontrolled Spread by Scott Gottleib
The Speckled Beauty by Rick Bragg
The Christmas Season by Katrine Martensen-Larsen
And the Stars Go with You by Robin Brown
Heart and Home by Victoria Duerstock
Hill House Living by Paula Sutton
Cabin Porn Inside by Freda Moon
It Is Better To Be Feared by Seth Wickersham
Where the Deer and the Antelope Play by Nick Offerman
Midnight in Washington by Adam B. Schiff
Ribbon of Destruction by Dennis Mihelich
Biography
Bourdian by Laurie Woolever
ER Nurses by James Patterson
To Rescue the Republic by Bret Baier
I’ll Take Your Question Now by Stephanie Grisham
The Storyteller by Dave Grohl
My Life in Full by Indra K. Nooyi
Taste by Stanley Tucci
Unrequited Infatuations by Stevie Van Zandt
Children’s fiction
picture book: A Simple Christmas on the Farm by Phyllis Alsdurf
graphic novel: Animorphs Graphix: The Visitor (Animorphs Graphix Series No. 2) by K.A. Applegate
Count Me In by Varsha Bajaj
picture book: Sheep Dog and Sheep Sheep by Eric Barclay
Lily to the Rescue: Foxes in a Fix (Lily to the Rescue Series No. 7) by W. Bruce Cameron
picture book: Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry
A Tale of Sorcery...(A Tale of Magic Series No. 3) by Chris Colfer
picture book: Will You Be the I in Kind? by Julia Cook
The Beatryce Prophecy by Kate DiCamillo
picture book: Misty the Cloud by Dylan Dreyer
picture book: Dandy by Ame Dyckman
Eva’s New Pet (Owl Diaries Series No. 15) by Rebecca Elliott
picture book: It Fell from the Sky by Fan Brothers
picture book: Carl and the Meaning of Life by Deborah Freedman
picture book: The Not-So-Friendly Friend by Christina Furnival
graphic novel: Max Meow: Pugs from Planet X (Max Meow Series No. 3) by John Gallagher
The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise by Dan Gemeinhart
graphic novel: InvestiGators: Ants in Our PANTS (InvestiGators Series No. 4) by John Patrick Green
Final Season by Tim Green
Wink by Rob Harrell
The Lion of Mars by Jennifer L. Holm
graphic novel: Sunny Makes a Splash (Sunny Series No. 4) by Jennifer L. Holm
graphic novel: When Stars Are Scattered by VIctoria Jamieson
picture book: The Christmas Owl by Ellen Kalish
Song for a Whale by Lynne Kelly
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series No. 16) by Jeff Kinney
picture book: Meet Miss Fancy by Irene Latham
Show Me a Sign by Ann Clare LeZotte
Strike Zone by Mike Lupica
graphic novel: Kristy and the Snobs (Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel Series No. 10) by Ann M. Martin
picture book: Grandude’s Green Submarine by Paul McCartney
picture book: The Proudest Blue by Ibtihaj Muhammad
picture book: D Is for Drool by Amanda Noll
picture book: Beautifully Me by Nabela Noor
graphic novel: Magic Tree House Graphic Novel: The Knight at Dawn (Magic Tree House Graphic Novel Series No. 2) by Mary Pope Osborne
picture book: Merry Witchmas by Petrell Marie Ozbay
Pony by R.J. Palacio
picture book: The Happy Crab by Layla Palmer
picture book: How To Catch a Clover Thief by Elise Parsley
How To Train Your Dad by Gary Paulsen
Black Brother, Black Brother by Jewell Parker Rhodes
The Christmas Pig by J.K. Rowling
Brave Like That by Lindsey Stoddard
picture book: My Shadow Is Pink by Scott Stuart
picture book: A Walk in the Woods by Hudson Talbott
The Bridge Home by Padma Venkatraman
picture book: The Goonies by Brooke Vitale
picture book: Between the Lines by Lindsay Ward
picture book: Inside Cat by Brendan Wenzel
picture book: Always Everly by Nate Wragg
Children’s non-fiction
picture book: Twenty-One Steps by Jeff Gottesfeld
picture book: The Unknown Soldier’s Journey Home by Nancy Rust
History Smashers: Plagues and Pandemics (History Smashers Series) by Kate Messner
American Girl Tea Parties
American Girl Character Encyclopedia
History Smashers: Pearl Harbor (History Smashers Series) by Kate Messner
All About China by Allison Branscombe
My First Book of Chinese Words by Faye-Lynn Wu
Major Events in American History by Megan DuVarney Forbes
History Smashers: The American Revolution (History Smashers Series) by Kate Messner
History Smashers: Women’s Right to Vote (History Smashers Series) by Kate Messner
Teen fiction
So, This Is Christmas by Tracy Andreen
The Hawthorne Legacy (Inheritance Games Series No. 2) by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Verify (Verify Series No. 1) by Joelle Charbonneau
Once Upon a Broken Heart (Once Upon a Broken Heart Series No. 1) by Stephanie Garber
Blame It on the Mistletoe by Beth Garrod
Beasts of Pret by Ayana Gray
Run, Hide, Fight Back by April Henry
Steelstriker (Skyhunter Series No. 2) by Marie Lu
Tristan Strong Keeps Punching (Tristan Strong Series No. 3) by Kwame Mbalia
graphic novel: Good Girls Don’t Make History by Elizabeth Kiehner
Dark Rise (Dark Rise Series No. 1) by C.S. Pacat
Vespertine (Vespertine Series No. 1) by Margaret Rogerson
Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World by Benjamin Alire Saenz
graphic novel: Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang
Iron Widow (Iron Widow Series No. 1) by Xiran Jay Zhao
Teen non-fiction
It Doesn’t Have To Be Awkward by Drew Pinsky