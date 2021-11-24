Wildwood open for tours and tea on Sunday, Dec. 5, during Heirloom Christmas event

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

The Wildwood Historic House, 420 Steinhart Park Rd., is decorated for the holidays, and guests can take free tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, as part of the annual Heirloom Christmas event.

Wildwood, this historic former home of Jasper and Ellen Ware, will be open for tours, provided by docents in Victorian period dresses.

A holiday Victorian tea will be served with special china and delicate Christmas cookies for $5 per person.

The front parlor Christmas tree is just part of the holiday decorations that await visitors to the Wildwood Historic House on Sunday, Dec. 5.
The banister leading upstairs has been decked for Christmas at the Wildwood Historic House.
The table in the dining room is set for a fancy meal as part of this year’s Wildwood Historic House’s Christmas decorations.