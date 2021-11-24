Wildwood open for tours and tea on Sunday, Dec. 5, during Heirloom Christmas event
Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media
The Wildwood Historic House, 420 Steinhart Park Rd., is decorated for the holidays, and guests can take free tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, as part of the annual Heirloom Christmas event.
Wildwood, this historic former home of Jasper and Ellen Ware, will be open for tours, provided by docents in Victorian period dresses.
A holiday Victorian tea will be served with special china and delicate Christmas cookies for $5 per person.