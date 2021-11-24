VFW essay winners recognized at Lourdes Central Catholic
VFW Post 2634 in Nebraska City has announced the local winners of the 2021 Veterans of Foreign Wars essay contest.
This year’s topic was “How Can I Be a Good American,” and participants were the seventh and eighth-grade students at Lourdes Central Catholic.
This year’s winners are eighth-grade student Eli Buggi, first place; seventh-grade student Isabelle Willson, second place; and eighth-grade student Reed Hamling, third place.
Buggi received $75, Willson received $50, and Hamling received $25. Their essays have been forwarded to the district level competition.
District winners advance to state and compete against the rest of the state for bigger prize money, said Patriot’s Pen/Voice of Democracy Post Chair Roger L. Kopf.
State winners advance to Washington, D.C., to compete for a chance at the junior high grand prize of $5,000, said Kopf.
Kopf and Post Quartermaster/Adjutant Gary Hobbie presented the students with their checks in the Wirth Theatre on Nov. 23.