Fishin' Preacher with Aaron Jeffers

Nebraska City News-Press

Love One Another

John 13:34-35 "A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another."

One of my kids was taking their first jump off a diving board. The water was deep, lots of kids, and daddy was nervous. My kids swimming skills at this time were a bit less than strong, but strong enough for a good plunge and swim to shore.

My kid looks up at me, “Daddy, can I jump off the diving board?”

With butterflies in my stomach, I reply, “Yes, go for it, I’ll be right here.” And boy was I ever. I was telling ever kid behind my kid, “Okay, give my kid some space, it’s their first jump!”

My kid jumps, goes completely under water, comes up and says, “Can I do it again!”

“Get to shore first, and then you can.”

My kid starts to do the “run-walk”, so excited to jump in. I’m still telling every other kid, “Listen, you need to be careful around my kid, they’re new at this! Be careful around them.”

Then I see a little boy doing a pretty weak doggie-paddle as he’s trying to make it to shore, he’s a newbie too. But before I can say anything, MY KID is jumping headlong right on top of this unsuspecting victim. Just nails him, jumping right on top of him.

I felt horrible.

My heart was so obsessed over my own kid, that I was oblivious to the safety of the other kids. Nobody was hurt, praise God, but it really made me think about my love walk.

God’s heart was passionate about loving us so we would have the right to become his kids by giving his own son Jesus. If my heart strings are pulled by the heart of God, I’ll love others.