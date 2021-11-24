Bethel Church announces dates for fifth annual Live Nativity

Bethel Church will present its fifth annual Live Nativity on Dec. 11, 18, 19, and 24.

Admission will be a nonperishable food item for the Nebraska City Food Pantry. A freewill offering will also be collected to help support the annual event.

Hours for Dec. 11, 18, and 19 will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, hours will be 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The community is invited to come enjoy this drive-through event.