Morton-James Public Library Community Conversations set Tuesday, Nov. 30

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

The Morton-James Public Library will host more community conversations on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Three sessions will be available: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 to 3 p.m., and 7 to 8 p.m.

All sessions will take place in the library's Kimmel Gallery, located in the building's lower level

The Morton-James Public Library is offering this event as part of Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries.

For more information, contact Denise Davis at 402-873-6509.