Methodist Women’s Christmas Bazaar set Dec. 4 in NC

The Nebraska City United Methodist Women will hold their annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Coffee and both cinnamon and pecan rolls from Chad’s Kitchen will be served beginning at 8:30 a.m. A variety of booths will be open during the day.

Booths will include crafts, baked goods and the country store with its wide range of gently used and new items suitable for gift giving.

The silent auction features nearly 40 items ranging from bags of squirrel corn donated by John Crook to two antique brass and marble candelabra from the 1880s.

Lunch will be served at noon featuring chicken noodle, chili, and ham and bean soup with sloppy joes and shredded beef sandwiches. Pie will be offered for dessert.

The Christmas Bazaar is open to the community and all the proceeds will be donated to local, state, national and international charities.

Local charities that will benefit include the Nebraska City Food Pantry, Blue Rivers Public Transportation, Head Start/SENCA, Meals on Wheels, the Nebraska City Ministerial Association, and Project Response.

The Nebraska City First United Methodist Church is located at 1023 1st Ave.