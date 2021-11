Submitted News

Aspen Meyer and Sofia Fulton set records for the Lourdes volleyball team.

Aspen Meyer set season records for kills with 402. It was previously held by Laura Box with 359 in 2016. She also set the record for aces in a match with 10.

Fulton set the season assist record with 698. It was previously held by Ivye Meyer with 667 in the 2019 season.