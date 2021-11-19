NCTC has busy holiday season planned in Nebraska City

Nebraska City News-Press

While Black Friday might be the start of the traditional holiday season, Nebraska City merchants got a head-start this year with the “Shop Nebraska City First” promotion that began Nov. 15 and will end Dec. 5.

Shoppers taking part in this promotion must return their Proof of Purchase cards, which they received from 12 participating merchants for every $25 spent at those local businesses by Monday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m.

NCTC staff will draw winners on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and those winners will be paired with prize baskets provided by each participating retailer.

Participating retailers include: Appearances, Apple House at Arbor Day Farm (located inside the Tree Adventure), Brown’s Shoe Fit, Central Apple Market, First Class Flowers and Gifts, Lifetime Vision Center, Little Things Boutique, Mercer’s Do It Best, Nebraska City Florist, Nebraska City Nutrition, Relax and Unwind, and Self Expressions Gallery.

12 Days of Christmas with Holli Day

The NCTC staff found Holli Day the Elf’s services so valuable last year that they brought her back for another special holiday promotion from Dec. 8 to 23: The 12 Days of Christmas with Holli Day, which will run Monday through Saturday during those two weeks.

NCTC Tourism and Promotions Coordinator Tammy Partsch said that, like last year, Holli will travel around town this Christmastime, and her fans can follow her travels on the NCTC Facebook page.

She added that one lucky person who comments on Holli’s adventures will win an NCTC snow globe, which will also contain a gift card with a value between $25 and $100 from a local retailer.

“Each snow globe has a gift card inside worth anything from $25 to $100 at a local retailer,” she said.

Participating retailers include: Arbor Day Farm Tree Adventure, Boutique in the City, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Central Apple Market, CRUSH Boutique, Fareway, First Class Flowers and Gifts, Grimm’s Gardens, Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, Lifetime Vision Center, Little Things Boutique, Nebraska City Florist, Nebraska City Nutrition, Relax and Unwind, Sass and Frass Creations, Self Expressions Gallery, and Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast.

Tree Lighting

The annual Tree Lighting on the Courthouse lawn will be on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. and will feature a free chili feed and holiday music from the Lourdes Central Catholic choir and the Nebraska City High School band.

Special guests will include the Salvation Army and Keep Nebraska City Beautiful. Bethel Church of Nebraska City and Otoe County are co-sponsoring this event.

Partsch added that custom ornaments will be given to the first 100 families, courtesy of Laser Etched 4U..

Santa Sightings Around Town

Santa will return to the Stone Cabin on the corner of Steinhart Park Road and Central Avenue across from Nebraska City High School from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, said Pam Frana, NCTC membership coordinator, but he will also make appearances at other holiday events, including the tree lighting mentioned above.

Santa will be onhand at Larson Motors from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, and will be the featured guest at the Lied Lodge’s Brunch with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 19

Decorating Contest

Partsch said that judging for this year’s Deck the Halls Christmas Decorating Contest for residents and businesses will take place the week of Nov. 29.

Four awards--Best Overall, Most Creative, Best Commercial, and the Clark Griswold Award--will be presented.

A downloadable map of all participating locations will go live on the NCTC Facebook page and at NebraskaCity.com on Sunday, Nov. 28. This year’s contest is sponsored by Lifetime Vision Center.

For additional information about any of these holiday promotions, visit NebraskaCity.com or call 402-873-6654.