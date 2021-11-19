Local agencies to participate in Click It or Ticket

Press Release

The Nebraska City Police Department and the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office are among the Nebraska law enforcement agencies taking part in the national “Click It or Ticket” special enforcement during the Thanksgiving weekend.

Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night. The maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $25 in Nebraska.

This high-visibility enforcement is a national campaign from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It will take place from Nov. 24 to 28 and will be funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety (NOHS).

According to NOHS, in 2020, 132 unbuckled passenger seat occupants were killed in crashes in Nebraska. In comparison with other states, Nebraska has the fourth-worst seat belt usage nationally at 80.6 percent.

Twenty-six states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and the Northern Marianas Islands have seat belt usage rates of 90 percent or higher.