Holiday activities planned around Nebraska City during December

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

A variety of holiday activities are being planned around Nebraska City, with more being announced as Christmas draws closer. Here are some of the coming events:

Holiday Tour of Homes

The Nebraska City FCCLA will host a Holiday Tour of Homes from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Seven homes are scheduled to be on the tour, and tickets will be $20. Refreshments will be served at the NCTC office, 806 1st Ave.

Tickets must be shown at each location for admission to the home. Proceeds will benefit the NCPS FCCLA state leadership conference fund.

40th Advent Recital

Nebraska City’s annual Advent Recital is set to return to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 218 N. 6th St., at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

Music groups from local churches and the community will perform, and a freewill offering will be collected.

Christmas at the Mansion

The mansion at Arbor Lodge State Park allows visitors to step back in time and experience the holidays the way the Morton family did with a one-of-a-kind Christmas at the Mansion experience.

Guests can see the 52-room Arbor Lodge Mansion at its festive best during the holiday season. They can also enjoy vintage décor, special holiday-themed collections on display, and holiday music to get them into the spirit of the season.

This activity is available each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Dec. 3 through 19 and is included with an Arbor Lodge ticket purchase. Admission: $9 adults, $7 youth (age 3-12). Questions? Call 402-873-7222.

Reindeer Chase at the Tree Adventure

Santa’s reindeer are lost inside the Tree Adventure, and he need guests’ help to find them!

Visitors can take part in a fun-for-all ages scavenger hunt to discover where the reindeer are hiding along the Tree House Trail.

Then they can use a special mailbox to send a letter to Santa to let him know where to find his reindeer in time for his Christmas ride!

This activity is available during regular hours Nov. 27 through Dec. 23 and is included with a Tree Adventure admission.

Admission for adults is $13, $11 for children 3 to 12. Children 2 and younger are admitted free.

Admission is by reservation only at this time. Visit https://www.arbordayfarm.org/admission/ to make a reservation.

Questions? Please call 402-873-8717.

Arbor Lodge Christmas Tea

Enjoy Christmas at the Mansion with a special Christmas Tea at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

Guests will enjoy tea delicacies and beverages in the beautiful sunroom, while learning how the Morton family celebrated Christmas.

In addition to the tea, participants can tour Arbor Lodge. Reservations are required as space is limited.

Questions? Please call the Mansion at 402-873-8722 during regular hours Friday through Sunday. $20 per person includes your mansion admission and entrance to the tea.

Winter Farmers Market

A winter farmers market is set for Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building, 810 1st Corso.

Visit NebraskaCity.com or call 402-873-6654 for more information about upcoming holiday events.