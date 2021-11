Press Release

The Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (SENCA) is seeking donations and volunteers to help with the 2021 Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

Ninety percent of the donations made in Otoe County remain in the county for emergency assistance through SENCA.

Sign up to volunteer at https://bit.ly/3nZw2gN.

Call 402-297-7398 or email otoecounty@senca.org for more information.