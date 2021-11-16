Lourdes players named to Class D1-2 list

Nebraska City News-Press

Lourdes football players who were named to the first team Class D1-2 All District team were

Aidan Aldana, senior; Beau Lee, senior; Blake Miller, senior; Joseph Kearney, senior; Ryan Roberts, senior; and Will Funke, senior.

Other members were Carter Niles, junior, Freeman; Carter Ruse, junior, Freeman Curtis Krause, senior, Freeman; Nate Archer, senior, Freeman; Aiden Worthey, senior, Humboldt TRS; Nic Knudson, senior, Humboldt TRS; Jon Duncan, senior, Johnson CC; Logan Barras, senior, Johnson CC; Trey Holthus, senior, Johnson CC; Alex Hatcher, junior, Palmyra; Andrew Waltke, senior, Palmyra; Dedrick Dowding, senior, Palmyra; Drew Erhart, sophomore, Palmyra; and Evan Bryan-Aldrich, junior. Palmyra.

Knight players named to the honorable mention list were Caleb Howard, senior; Jared Valdovino, senior; Michael Bequette, senior; and Zach Tesarek, senior

Other players on the list were Brandon Jergens, junior, Freeman; Nate Eisenbarth, junior, Freeman; Andrew Stalder, senior, Humboldt TRS; Brandt Leech, junior, Humboldt TRS; JJ McQueen, junior, Humboldt TRS; Ryken Davis, junior, Humboldt TRS; Berto Borboa, senior, Johnson CC; Cam Schuster, junior, Johnson CC; Phillip Buck, senior, Johnson CC; Rodrigo Rivera, senior, Johnson CC; Treyvon Davis, senior, Palmyra; and Zach Fitzpatrick, junior, Palmyra.