Hungry Soul Soup House serving Fridays until spring

Press Release

As we feel the temperatures dropping, see the leaves falling and see the farmers in their fields harvesting, we know that means it is time for football, volleyball, and SOUP!

Come join us at the Hungry Soul Soup House for our 10th year of great community and, of course, great soup!

The Hungry Soul Soup House will serve every Friday until spring from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 302 S. 7th St. We are in the big red metal building behind the church.

As always, there is no charge for this meal. Come as you are. Everyone is welcome!

Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving, for our annual Thanksgiving feast! Turkey, mashed potatoes, and all the fixin’s. And still NO charge!

If you would like more information, or you would like to donate, you can call Angie at 402-873-8148 or look for Hungry Soul Soup House on Facebook.