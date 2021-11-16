FCCLA hosts Holiday Tour of Homes

Press Release

The Nebraska City High School FCCLA is hosting its Holiday Tour of Homes on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Tour the homes of:

Susan and Todd Benton, 1509 Morgan Dr.

Kimberly and John Mercado, 327 4th Terrace

Pam and Josh Epp, 1017 5th Ave

Sue and Dave LeGrand 345 Pinewood Dr.

Tammy and Dave Partsch 2016 1st Ave

Stephanie and Jason Booth 1708 8th Ave

Nebraska City Tourism (Refreshments served here) 806 1st Ave

Homes can be visited in any order.

Ticket cost is $20 and can be purchased at: Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce, 806 1st Ave.; Mercado Massage, 327 4th Terrace; OR call Stefanie Wenz at 402.245.8684

Tickets must be presented at each location for entrance.

All proceeds go to the Nebraska City High School FCCLA for State Leadership Conference.