Council approves NC equipment reserve fund, discusses housing plans

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

The Nebraska City City Council met on Monday, Nov. 15, and took the following actions:

Appointed Evan B. Wickersham from JEO Consulting Group as the Nebraska City street superintendent;

Created an equipment reserve fund for the city to help fund future equipment purchases;

Approved using $151,918.50 in funds from the current reserve of $734,972 to pay for 24 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) for the Nebraska City Fire Department;

Approved the purchase of a street sweeper for $199,969.85 through a loan with Farmers and Merchants Bank;

Directed Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone to draft a letter of support to the Otoe County Board of Commissioners in support of a county-wide housing development initiative; and

Discussed creating a housing development plan using some of the city’s American Recovery Plan Act funds.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Bryan Bequette proclaimed the week of Nov. 14 through 20 as Family Week in Nebraska City, and also reappointed Katie Mocnik to the Citizens Advisory Review Committee of the Nebraska City Economic Development Fund.

The next regular Nebraska City City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in the Gary White Memorial Room/Council Chambers of the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave.