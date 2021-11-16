Christmas Spirit

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

Nebraska City employees spent Monday decorating lightposts along Central Avenue and 1st Corso with wreaths and other holiday adornments. The decorations will be lit by Santa Claus as part of the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Otoe County Courthouse, which is set to start at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, on the courthouse lawn. Santa is scheduled to arrive around 5 p.m., and the event will also feature a chili feed, holiday music, and a free ornament to the first 100 families in attendance.