Toy Drive Challenge for Angel Tree

Submitted News

The Triple B’s are hosting a toy drive in Nebraska City to help out The Angel Tree Project, an annual project which helps brighten Christmas for kids in need. West Central Bar and Grill has challenged the other participating businesses to see who can raise the most money. Participating businesses include Dinty Moore’s, Bings, The Downtowner, Wagon Wheel, and Little Teds. Each business has a container for unwrapped toys and a container for cash. The winner of the contest will be determined based on money collected. The grand prize is bragging rights over the other establishments and also being able to help the local community as all profits stay in Nebraska City. The drive is going on until Dec. 13.