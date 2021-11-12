November Hot Topics

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

BJ Monson, manager of the new Nebraska City Dollar Fresh store, and Jim Kuhn, president of the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building project, were the featured speakers at Scooter’s Coffee on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Monson explained a bit about the new store and the Dollar Fresh philosophy, which includes offering low prices to shoppers and becoming involved in community events, and Kuhn provided information on the Veterans Day events that took place in Nebraska City Nov. 11 and 13, at the Veterans Memorial Building. Kuhn also discussed the building’s future. Completion of the renovation project is set for 11-11-22, and a celebration is planned for Veterans Day 2022.