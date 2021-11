Press Release

The Food Bank of Lincoln will return to Nebraska City on Nov. 18 and 19. The produce distribution will be Thursday, Nov. 18 from 2 to 3 p.m. On Friday Nov. 19 from 12 to 1 p.m., there will be a food distribution.

Both distributions will be in the parking lot at Bethel Church at 2400 Central Avenue in Nebraska City.

All are welcome.

Questions? Call First United Methodist Church at 402-873-3821.