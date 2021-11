Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

Members of Leadership Nebraska City Class 16 gathered Nov. 11 to present the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building Project with a donation to the building fund and to unveil the building history class members compiled as their community service project. Pictured from left are Kris Ramage, Jennie Tachovsky, Teri Stukenholtz, Julie Aksamit, and Bryan Turner. Adkins Signs assisted the class in printing the sign.