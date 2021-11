Press Release

A long-standing holiday tradition is set to return to Nebraska City. The 40th annual Advent Recital is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 218 N. 6th St.

The performance, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19, will feature local churches and music groups.

Admission is free, and a freewill offering will be collected.