Submitted News

Whitney Higgins and Brad Kalkwarf were married October 30, 2021 at Steinhart Lodge in Nebraska City. Pastor Terry Weible officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Jerry and Connie Higgins of Nebraska City. The groom is the son of Bill & Gwen Kalkwarf of Crete.

The reception was held at Steinhart Lodge. The couple are planning a honeymoon trip to Ireland in 2022.

The bride is a graduate of Nebraska City High School and attended Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture and Peru State College. She is employed with Pepsi.

The groom attended Crete High School. He is employed at Nestle Purina.

The couple resides in Crete.