Trivia Night at Lourdes

Submitted News

Trivia Night will be held at the Lourdes McCabe Activity Center on Saturday, Nov. 20. The night will begin with a brisket dinner at 6:30 p.m., and trivia to follow at 7:30 p.m.. It is $25 per player to register, and each team will need eight players. Don't have a team, but still want to play? No problem! Just register as an "individual," and we will find a team for you! Use this link to register by Nov. 12. https://forms.gle/svuRSe6CHT4oXoox7

The event will be held for adults 21 and older. Water will be provided, with the option to "Bring Your Own Beverages" for a fee of $20 per cooler.

There will be 10 rounds of 10 questions, with mini games in between ($3 extra charge for mini games). Make sure to bring cash for extra games and raffles! Venmo will also be available for a cash-free option.

For any questions, please contact Lindsay Krog at lindsaykaren1080@gmail.com