NCTC seeks community-wide decorating contest entries

Press release

NCTC’s Tourism and Promotions Committee is looking ahead to the holidays by organizing the second annual Deck the Halls Christmas Decorating Contest, sponsored by Lifetime Vision Center.

“We are inviting local residents and businesses to trim your trees, adorn your doors, and enrich our community in the spirit of Christmas,” said Amy Allgood, NCTC executive director.

Residents and businesses who wish to participate are asked to email their name and address to tpartsch@nebraskacity.com by Wednesday, Nov. 17, and start putting up their Christmas decorations.

A map of all the participating residents and businesses will go live on the NCTC website (www.nebraskacity.com) and Facebook page on Sunday, Nov. 28, with official judging to take place the week of Nov. 29.

Categories include Best Commercial, Christmas Classic, Most Creative, and the Clark Griswold Award.

“We are excited to partner with Lifetime Vision Center this year and offer cash prizes to the winners of each category,” said Tammy Partsch, tourism and promotions coordinator for NCTC.

In 2020, 26 residents and businesses participated in the first Deck the Halls Christmas Decorating Contest.