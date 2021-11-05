Report poachers to Wildlife Crimestopper

Press Release

A multiyear poaching case – the largest in Nebraska – wrapped up in 2020. More than 32 people were prosecuted for their involvement in the illegal take of the state’s wildlife.

Reporting wildlife violations stops poachers. People who report hunting, fishing or other wildlife violations to Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers is a cooperative wildlife law enforcement program sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Wildlife Protectors Association. It offers rewards for information resulting in arrests for game law violations.

Game and Parks provides a toll-free hotline, investigative operations and public information. The Wildlife Protectors, a group of concerned citizens, handles fundraising and reward payment.

Rewards will be paid in cases where charges are filed. The Wildlife Protectors Association board decides the amount of each reward under guidelines set forth in the organization bylaws.

To report a violation:

Call the toll-free Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers hotline at 1-800-742-7627.

Contact the nearest conservation officer. See a list of officers, and their phone numbers, at outdoornebraska.gov/conservationofficers.

Informants who choose to remain anonymous are assigned a number. Information and reward payments are processed under that number so anonymity is maintained throughout the process.

The program operates solely on donations, which are tax-deductible.

For more details, including a list of common wildlife violations and how to support the program, visit outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifecrimestoppers.