NCVMB hosting Veterans Day events

Press Release

The Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building, 810 1st Corso, will be open Thursday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 13, for Veterans Day events.

Thursday’s events will include

A free Veterans’ Day Breakfast will be hosted by the Nebraska City Middle School in the building’s lower level from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

The Nebraska City High School band will perform a free concert of patriotic music for veterans, their families, and the community at 11 a.m. on the building’s main level. The concert will be preceded by the presentation of the colors.

Rolls and coffee will be served by NCMS before and after the morning program.

Saturday events will include remarks by Brigadier General Lynn Heng at 10:15 a.m., a concert by the Southeast Nebraska Community Band at 10:30 a.m., Quilts of Valor presentations at 1:15 and 3:15 p.m., a concert by Rearview Reflection at 2:15 p.m., and patriotic readings.

Military uniforms, artifacts, and history will be on display all day. The lower level will be the site of a vendor food fair featuring patriotic treats from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Building hours Saturday will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building Project’s Facebook page for the latest event information.