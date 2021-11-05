NC Rotary hosts Flatwater Free Press program

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

Matt Wynn of the Flatwater Free Press, the state’s first non-profit newsroom, visited the Nebraska City Rotary Club on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to discuss his new organization.

Wynn is part of a group that launched the Nebraska Journalism Trust in April 2021 to usher in the next phase of journalism, he said.

The Flatwater Free Press has two full-time reporters who work on investigative stories, and its goal is to cover the state, especially about those stories that matter across Nebraska.

