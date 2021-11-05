Morton-James announces art exhibit

Special to the News-Press

Sean Akers, a pediatric psychologist in Omaha, specializes in working with children hospitalized with various medical issues. He feels very fortunate to do something he loves.

His artistic endeavors help him cope with the emotionally intense nature of his job and is a way he can relax from his daily routine.

Akers is self-taught and views most of his art as mini constructions. He states that his primary influence is southern folk art which Akers feels is often created by artists passionate about art, but typically not formally trained.

Akers says “I also highly admire art quilts and stained-glass windows. For my creative process, I start with raw wood, create a design, carve the wood, and then layer paint. Later, I add depth and dimension by attaching various forms of metal, beads, or other found/obtained objects. I enjoy using mixed media to create something original and unique.”

Akers find inspiration in a variety of subjects, and nature is certainly a significant influence in his art/constructions.

However, being a psychologist, Akers said, “I am also endlessly fascinated by various aspects of humanity including:resilience of the human spirit, and coping with challenges; choosing our own path in life; compassion and acceptance of ourselves and others; our tendency as humans to hide aspects of ourselves; being authentic; and the joys of childhood experiences and growing up”

Akers work is on sale at the Burkholder Project in Lincoln's Haymarket and online at www.akersart.com.

The exhibit is on display in the Kimmel Gallery at the Morton-James Public Library through the end of November.

The Kimmel Gallery is open during the regular hours of the Library, 9-6 Monday through Thursday and 9-5 on Friday.

The library is located at 923 1st Corso. For more information, call 402-873-5609 or email mortonjameslibrary@gmail.com