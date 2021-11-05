Local immigrant advocate receives NCCFF award

Nancy Feeney Special to the News-Press

A major highlight of the Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund’s (NCCFF) annual meeting is always the announcement of the Philanthropist of the Year Award.

This year, that announcement was mixed with both excitement and sadness as the award was posthumously presented to Yolanda Peck, who passed away this April after a sudden illness.

During her years in Nebraska City, Yolanda Peck was well known for assisting the immigrant population to find ways to improve their lives and the lives of their families.

No matter what need arose, no matter how large or small, Peck did her best to help achieve a better outcome for everyone. According to the people who knew her, most of the time she was successful.

She spent countless hours working with the Center for Rural Affairs to create an inclusive and welcoming community for immigrants in Nebraska City.

Her daughter, Mary Peck, accepted the award on her mother’s behalf at the NCCFF annual meeting.

She read a copy of Legislative Resolution 153, which was a tribute to Yolanda Peck that was recently read to the Nebraska state legislature and then entered into the state record.

This Philanthropist of the Year Award comes with a $500 grant from the NCCFF. Peck’s grant will go to Project Response, a non-profit crisis center that provides free support and advocacy to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and related issues in southeast Nebraska.

The Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund is an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation. NCCFF’s mission is to invest in the people of Nebraska City and inspire a culture of giving by developing knowledge, skills, leadership and the commitment necessary for community engagement.

Since its founding in 2000, NCCFF has reinvested nearly $6 million in Nebraska City.