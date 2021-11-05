Facebook Notes: Nebraska City High School

Facebook News

The Nebraska City High School Student Council Safe Trick or Treat night was a success. Trick or treat kids visited 10 rooms ran by 40-plus students and sponsors. Close to 250 kids came through and had a great time. Thanks to Nebraska City for coming out.

Two Choirs, the City Singers and the Expressions took the stage at the Nebraska City High School Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, for the first musical performance there since the pre-pandemic lockdown musical, the Adams Family, back in March of 2020.