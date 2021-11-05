Facebook Notes; Lourdes Central Catholic

Facebook News

The Lourdes Blue Team won its Mock Trial against Papillion-LaVista #2. Lourdes Blue Team members include: Will Funke, Joe Kearney, Ann Kincaid, Reed Greger, Emma Misner, Theresa Gygi and Zoey Martin. Lourdes Blue represented the State of Nebraska in the criminal law trial. Outstanding lawyers for the case, as voted by Papillon-LaVista, were Reed Greger (outstanding attorney) and Theresa Gygi (outstanding witness).

The Lourdes 5th graders learned about the respiratory system in science class and measured their lung capacity.

Lourdes 3rd and 4th graders learned about energy and windmills. The students took a field trip to a farm where John Seamann, father of Charlotte (4th grade) and Aloy (3rd grade), will be putting up a windmill in the near future. Thank you to Mr. Seamann for teaching the students about windmills and renewable energy,

Lourdes kids came to the primary school dressed up for Halloween.